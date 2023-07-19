Pedro Betancourt around July 26

The Matanzas municipality of Pedro Betancourt, located in the south-central region of the province, stands out for its productive results in items such as rice, milk, eggs, fruits, root vegetables, vegetables and tobacco.

The efforts of peasants and cooperative members allow progress in the different programs of the agricultural sector, especially in relation to rustic crops such as taro, plantain, sweet potato and cassava.

These results in the productive order, together with transformations in the political and social order, made the territory worthy of the headquarters for the activities in the province of Matanzas to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the assault on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks.

The work in popular councils and remote communities and the attention to vulnerable people marks the joint work of entities and organizations, with the support of the Party and the Government.

Housing construction advances in the territory based on prioritized programs such as that of mothers with more than 3 children. Several beneficiaries already enjoy a new home with comfortable conditions with their family. In the same way, the construction of other typologies is promoted, such as those of own effort and subsidies, belonging to the plans of the state sector.

In the field of health, education and sports, the territory shows satisfactory results. An example is the rescue of a part of the Casa de la Cultura in the town of Bolondrón to receive the summer with multiple activities.

Pedro Betancourt is an eminently agricultural municipality, with rural traditions rooted in its inhabitants. For this reason, simple and hard-working people walk through its streets and strive every day to transform their reality and always move forward with optimism and confidence. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon