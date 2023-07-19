Constructive actions in the Health sector

Various constructive actions are undertaken in the Health sector in Matanzas in greeting to July 26.

Norberto Ramos Iglesias, head of the Investment Department in the Provincial Directorate of the branch, reported it on the social network Twitter.

According to the manager, the Comandante Faustino Pérez Clinical-Surgical Teaching Hospital exhibits a different image.

In addition to the constructive maintenance carried out in the Urgency and Emergency Center, the Medical Residence and some rooms, the remodeling of the Guard Corps is added, planned to honor the Day of National Rebellion.

Another institution that receives the benefits of the investment process is the Paquito González Psycho-Pedagogical Center, in the provincial capital, where the gym floor for the rehabilitation of patients is currently located.

The Reynold García polyclinic, in Versailles, was also the object of several actions that concluded with the renovation of its facade.

The municipalities are not left behind. In Pedro Betancourt, venue of the event for the anniversary in Matanzas, work continues on the sustainability program of its institutions.

In Unión de Reyes, after more than a decade without benefits, the Maternity Home was rescued, a valuable contribution to the development of the Maternal-Infant Care Program in the town.

The hemodialysis room of the Julio Aristegui Villamil hospital, in Cárdenas, also has better conditions after months of repairs in the treatment plant and expansion of its areas.

Other territories work in institutions for the Maternal-Child Program, pharmacies and medical offices.

For this year, the Health Directorate in Matanzas ordered a constructive maintenance plan of 83 million pesos, with 3,560 work objects and an investment plan of 45 million. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon