As part of the actions to celebrate National Rebellion Day, the branch of Banco de Crédito y Comercio (BANDEC) in the municipality of Pedro Betancourt is holding a trade fair for the delivery of magnetic and multi-bank cards to the population.

From the various types of savings accounts and extra cash services, to training regarding the use of the EnZona and Transfermóvil payment platforms and other operations, the fair will be the propitious space to bring the benefits of the institution closer to the people of Betancour and praise it for its designation as the venue for the provincial act for the 70th anniversary of the assault on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks.

Ailín Lozano Lozano, specialist in Communication and Marketing of the Provincial Directorate of BANDEC in Matanzas, highlighted the potential of these meetings that not only promote the progress of electronic commerce in the country, but also dynamize and accelerate the delivery of magnetic cards to the people, while reducing the crowding of people in their facilities.

In correspondence with the computerization process of the largest of the Antilles, these trade fairs and their proposals are essential to guarantee efficiency and quality in our banking system and ensure the well-being of its clients. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon