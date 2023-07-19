The Sauto theater, a National Monument of Matanzas, hosted the eighteenth graduation of the Enrique Hart Urban Pre-University Institute, located in the municipal capital.

Young twelfth graders together with family teachers and guests participated in the activity that celebrates several study courses interrupted by the Covid 19 pandemic, isolation and then the return to classrooms.

The community cultural projects Por amor a mi raíz and the Spanish dance ensemble Bulerías enlivened this event with various cultural acts.

During graduation, they recognized students who opted for pedagogical careers, those who continue their study in university careers, the most outstanding in sports and cultural activities, and those who obtained better academic indexes.

Young Isabela Campos Martínez was recognized as the most comprehensive student of the graduation, for her active participation in activities, excellent academic results, discipline and performance.

Words and acknowledgments to the teachers for the years of dedication to the students as well as the oaths of the young graduates closed the event. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon