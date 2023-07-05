Education in Cárdenas for a favorable end of course

If we go back to the old, but current saying that says “Everything that begins well, ends well” is particularly adjusted to the past school year 2022 – 2023, which, although it is atypical, stands out for the effort of teachers and students, from its beginning to the end.

It was a remarkable beginning, where the joy and commitment emanating from maintaining the quality of teaching activity was breathed in each of the institutions of the Cardenense city.

Let’s say that the palpable samples speak of those little ones in first grade who are recognized because they already know how to read and calculate and what to say about the contest results of fifth and sixth grade students.

In the same way, the work of the basic secondary level with achievements in the national and pre-university competition in the preparation of students for higher education

Let us remember the strong investment movement that is being undertaken in the different educational centers of the territory, which include kindergartens and schools, which today show special comfort.

In a special way, they spoke for a children’s house in Lagunillas and a basic secondary school for those who reside in Camarioca, received with gratitude because it shortens the distance to those who had so many limitations in moving to the municipal seat.

We would add many other results to the lists of purposes of the educational sector in Cárdenas about the stage that has elapsed, but we would run out of time and we would still have to say.

From here the recognition to teachers, professors, students and family.

Of course, I reiterate that what started well will end well, all that remains is to put effort into the stage that is to come, well-organized challenges in the preparatory seminar for the 2023-2024 school year, of which all that remains is to put them into practice. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon