Bandec offers services at Matanzas Trade Fair

In salute to the Day of National Rebellion, this Wednesday, July 5, the Trade Fair for the delivery of magnetic cards and Multibanca will be held from 8:00 am to 12:00 noon on the streets of City Hall corner to Medio.

The opening of savings accounts in its various modalities, generating a Multibanca card pin in case it has been lost, eliminating Transfermóvil records, collecting requests for new magnetic cards and advising the population on the use of communication channels. Enzona payment and Transfermóvil are the services that can be accessed without the need to queue.

This is an initiative of the Credit Bank and Trade of Matanzas to streamline the delivery process for magnetic cards, avoid crowds at its offices and promote the development of electronic commerce.

Providing a higher quality service through new technologies to achieve greater efficiency in banking processes, and for the population to have payment facilities, is one of the main objectives of these events. (ALH)

