With thanks to all the participants and to the quality of the debates on the development of Latin American communities, the III Congress of Mesoamerica and the Caribbean of Living Community Cultures closed at the Sauto Theater, in Matanzas, a National Monument.

Representatives of each one of the Word Circles of the meeting presented the final reports after the debates on childhood and adolescence, equitable relations between the cultural, economic and social spheres; the reflection of these issues on virtual platforms and the Internet and the search for inclusive communication.

In the closing ceremony they recognized each of the participating countries; to Cuba, invited nation; Matanzas as the official venue for the meeting and the Wonders of Childhood project, the San Severino Castle, Afroatenas, the Office of the City Conservator and the House of Performing Memory as the main venues for the event.

The Atenas Brass Ensemble from Matanzas and musical and dance performances by Mexicans and Cubans enlivened the closing of this multicultural meeting of Latin America and the Caribbean, proof of the importance of uniting experiences and knowledge for the good of the communities.

The meeting took place in Matanzas since June 28 with the participation of countries such as Honduras, Chile, Uruguay, Colombia, Brazil and Mexico, among other nations, to consolidate the unity of the peoples and their communities. (ALH)

