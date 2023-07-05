Caida en Combate de José Martí
Meeting of directors in session at the Provincial School of the Party

The School of the Party of Matanzas hosted the meeting of directors of entities of the territory, chaired by the main authorities of the province.

During the meeting, they recognized the companies and organizations that participated in the beginning of the summer and in the repair and start-up of the Monserrate Children’s Park and other spaces in the province.

They also addressed the strengthening of the economy, finance and labor departments for the use of budgets and human resources, and the authorities of the Unión Eléctrica made a call to save energy in state services to, given the high consumption in the summer season , avoid affecting the population of Matanzas.

The Governor of Matanzas, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, called to promote remote work in companies and institutions, and to combat illegalities, crime and social indiscipline in the province.

The first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in Matanzas, Susely Morfa González, addressed the importance of finding prompt real solutions to all the deficiencies in each of the state companies, to boosting food production from the request for land to agriculture by each of the companies in the territory for their own consumption. (ALH)

