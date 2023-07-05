Varadero in the 39th edition of COCAL

From this Tuesday, July 4 to Thursday, July 6, the 39th edition of the Congress of the Federation of Congress Organizing Entities in Latin America (COCAL) begins, based in Varadero, considered the most important event in the tourism industry.

Students from the Universities of Havana, Matanzas, Las Villas and the Latin American School of Medicine are participating today in the Future Leaders Forum, which is taking place at the Plaza América Convention Center in Varadero, where success stories in the medical industry will be shown. events.

This Congress brings together important leaders of the meetings industry in Latin America who will present their experiences on different topics in terms of strategic planning, event legacy and destination marketing. The Cubatur travel agency guarantees all the complementary services of the event.

The welcoming words were given by the President of the Federation, Luis Ricardo Martínez, who also commented on the history of COCAL.

From its social networks, the entity promotes sustainability, social responsibility, risk management and collaboration as the fundamental topics to be discussed at the congress through sessions and conferences.

Cuba aspires to become the destination of excellence in the events industry, with the aim of attracting clients and promoting development in terms of competitiveness and positioning, in accordance with new trends. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon