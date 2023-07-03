Celebrate Chemical Worker’s Day

The results of the collective of the Mixed Company Productos Sanitarios SA Prosa in the present 2023 are positive, something that allowed them to win the headquarters of the provincial act for the day of the Chemical Worker.

During the activity, José Morales Arango was recognized with the seal of 50 uninterrupted years in the Chemical Industry.

The stimulus is due to the exemplary career of Morales where internationalist missions stand out, National Vanguard in individual emulation, participation in harvests, excellent performance before his group and total dedication to union work.

There was also a treat for those who have continuously exceeded 25 years in the sector in the case of men and 20 for women, for them the Ñico López distinction.

All the winners are an example for their co-workers.

The management of the center took the opportunity to highlight the groups with the best results in the work period, these were the area of ​​the paper machine, workshops 1 and 2 for hygienic conversion, napkins and Maintenance. The socio-administrative department was also stimulated.

The Prosa group is among those who, in difficult times, seek solutions to overcome adversity, that was the feeling of the speakers who addressed the men and women who make up the SA sanitary products company in Cárdenas.

The troubadour Tony Ávila joined the celebration for Workers’ Day in the chemical industry and gave those present several of his songs. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon