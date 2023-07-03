The main authorities of the province and the municipality of Matanzas toured the agricultural fairs of the territory.

In the 14th square of the Athens of Cuba festival, the member of the Central Committee and first secretary of the Communist Party in Matanzas Susely Morfa González urged to increase the variety of root vegetables and vegetables and involve more producers in the municipality to offer as much food as possible to the population.

The governor of Matanzas Mario Sabines Lorenzo called to maintain the fight against illegalities and the control of prices established by the Board of Directors.

The Matanzas authorities toured, a few hours before the festivities for the beginning of summer, several beaches in the main city.

There they insisted on varying the offers to the population, aquatic and cultural activities, on the maintenance of the facilities and on maintaining festive atmospheres that invite Matanzas residents and visitors to enjoy this Summer with Love. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de leon