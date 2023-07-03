Caida en Combate de José Martí

Artex proposes options for the summer

With various recreational proposals, the collective of Artex Matanzas workers strives to maintain the preference of the public during the summer of 2023.

Multiple activities, well thought out and aimed at different age groups, nuanced this beginning that envisions a summer stage to enjoy in style.

Among the most favored are the little ones, who were able to enjoy the presentations of magicians, clowns, entertainment games and other options.

Each cultural center was distinguished by its good taste and creativity, in addition to the improvement in the comfort of some of its facilities.

Thus, for example, El bolerazo, in Varadero, is already air-conditioned, according to customer complaints.

And there, in Varadero, the country’s main sun and beach tourist hub, Artex Matanzas also has La comparsita, a place that invites you to listen to good music, dance and spend a formidable night.

La Comparsita that moves Varadero, started the summer in style, good music and great fun because our Cultural Center works to satisfy the most demanding tastes in this #VeranoConAmor#35Artex #MatancerosEnVictoria #SomosArtexMatanzas @gpppmatanzas pic.twitter.com/fSnetpUYGF

La Salsa, Atenas de Cuba, Compás Bar, Plaza Cultural San Juan, Allende, Brisas del Mar, Tradición and Las Palmas, just to mention a few, are names that are becoming more familiar to people from Matanzas.

This is due to the hard and continuous work of its workers who, with an abundance of Cubanness and identity, have won the top place in the preference of the Matanzas public. (ALH)

