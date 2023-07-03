Historian Day is celebrated in Matanzas

The activities for the day of the Cuban Historian began on June 17, in homage to General Máximo Gómez Báez, on the 118th anniversary of his death, and will last until July 22, the constitutive date of the Matanzas branch of the Union of Historians of Cuba.

The program of actions includes acknowledgments to outstanding historians with five, ten, 15 and 20 years of work in the field, the delivery of the 2023 Provincial History Award, the commemorative ceremony and gala, on the 22nd of this month, in the room White.

While they will hold a meeting with the founders of the organization on July 5, at the City Curator’s Office, among other proposals.

The base sections of the thirteen municipalities are inserted in the day with initiatives specific to each place, among which are book presentations, visits to relatives of deceased historians, solemn assemblies regarding the founding dates of territories such as Jagüey Grande, birthday on stag.

Cuban Historian Day

Every first of July we celebrate in our country the Day of the Cuban Historian to honor the cultures of humanistic science.

The Union of Historians of Cuba, the main organizer of the day, selected this date in honor of Dr. Emilo Roig de Leuchsenring, who in July 1935 was appointed Historian of Havana, an activity he carried out until 1964, and who was a promoter of the Congresses. History Nationals.

Roig de Leuchsenring worked intensely to preserve the most authentic values ​​of the material and spiritual heritage of our country, since all his work is impregnated with the ideas of Martí, Gómez and Maceo.

From these lines, the recognition to the historians of the municipalities of Matanzas, who strive in the daily fulfillment of their mission.

Names like the National Award winner, Urbano Martínez Carmenate, Ileana Reyes, Carlos Quintana, Julio Amorín, Maité Betancourt, Humberto Rodríguez, Flora Arencibia and especially Juana Ortiz Ricardo, Mariana who leads the organization in the province, receive my congratulations.

Likewise, Ercilio Vento Canosa, tireless scholar; Leonel Pérez Orozco, Curator of the City; and eternal recognition for the recently disappeared Arnaldo Jiménez de la Cal and Reynaldo González Villalonga. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon