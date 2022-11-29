Celebrated in Cardenas the beginning of the school period 2022-2023

The polytechnic center Daniel Rivero in Cardenas constitute to the education in the province of Matanzas for the results in the formation of professionals futures.

With great joy the campus welcomed the central act by the beginning of the school 2022-2023, stage were teachers and educators are summoned in a bigger requirement and overcoming in the teaching.

By their meritorious educative duty they were decorative with the Cuban distinction medal of the Education Minister, The teachers Greta Boy of the primary teaching and special, the defends methodologist Hugo Alberto Rivero and Greisi Gatorno, principal of the Home for Children without Family Protection.

In the same way, resulted congratulate Anyar Diaz, pree university teacher Felix Valera, that got the better results in the entry exams of the math course.

In the investigation campus excelled the work of the graduate Jose Antonio Brito selected to participate in the Pedagogic International Congress.

Likewise the polytechnic Daniel Rivero received the max recognition of the Provincial directorate of education in consonance with the result of the teacher process and the implementation of the project PROFECT, program of the United Nation to the sustainable development.

When finished the act authorities of the population found the PROFET benefits in the language lab were its prepare students to inserts in the labor life once completed their educative experience.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon