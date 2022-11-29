When the little dolls sound

Taut the leather, the cajorn already cracks its sound tables, peal of tumbadoras for a deluge of rum. The ancient cobblestone of the Plaza la Vigia trembled rhythmically, to the beat of the public attending the celebration, for the 70th anniversary of The little dolls of Matanzas.

Arise in 1952 in the neighborhood of Matanzas of La Marina, the rumbera group preserves intact their fundamental stregh, and enjoy with the virtuosity of their tumbadoras of a powerful vocal harmony and the grace of their dancers.

Leonel Perez Orosco, conserved of Matanzas city, uttered the initials words and meant moments in the artistic trajectory of the group and their means inside of the better tradition in the Cuban culture.

The irruption of the little dolls in the scene do not be late, making the Matancera night a full party of rhythm its compasses and contagious happiness.

Meanwhile the celebration they presented a production of old Yucayo, elaborated by the recognized rum maker for the occasion in the 70th years of the Little dolls of Matanzas.

The temperature of the Yumurina Plaza got levels unsuspecting were the girls of the Anacaona Orchestra, concluded their presentation in the emblematic Sauto theater they joined to the party to dance and celebrate the anniversary of the rumberos Yumurinos.

Night of the high fly. Surely, from some place under the sky of the Cuba Athens, Saldigueras and Virulilla they came to the dance of their ancestors, always ready to invite, wen the little dolls sound, Voices and body to the afrocuban son. what rites, of erotic appetites, when hitting the sound integrate the syncretism and the black magic of the Little Dolls.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon