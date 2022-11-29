Conclude II National workshop of nature photographic in the Zapata swamp

In the mean time a sip of tea in this winter that appear a extension of summer, I think in the graffiti that result the journeys of the II National Workshop of photographic of the Nature, celebrated since the November 21 to 26 and that welcomed around a score of photographer of several population of the country, who gift to the Zapata swamp, from the vision of their glasses, amazing and inspire pictures in different category to pay just homage.

In a environment of total partnership they visited relevant places of the protected areas of the biosphere reserve, a exclusive opportunity thanks to the Company of the Biosphere to the Conservation of the Zapata Swamp and the Cuban club of Nature-Photo who assumed reinforced in sake of comply with the dreams of their members of visiting the bigger wetland and better conserve of the Insular Caribbean, knows about the species, scenery, cultural life, and in their pieces contribute to the divulgation of the intrinsic value of this wonder that the nature created.

Conference, talks and discussion around punctual topics of this world, as well as the combination with tours to wears to the practice the learned, characterized the days of the event.

A special journalist resulted the permanence in the Salinas de Brito, a sector of the National Park of singular scenic beauty, that for this days constitute a sanctuary to the migrator birds and others that form part of our fauna.

Focused all to make the best pictures of sunrise, they were surprised one of those days in which no even the clouds can overshadows the light and the reflect in the marshes full of life.

the event finalized, but stayed established the bases to futures collaboration, projects that came to reinforce the duty of conservation of the nature heritage, historical and swamp cultural.

In the last few minutes and meanwhile of the book: Nature in Cuba, by the author Sandy Leon de Armas, its arrive to the commitment of create a bank of pictures that stay as files to be using in the destiny divulgation Zapata Swamp, of course, the doors stay open to future encounters if this place.

Finished the tea with the certainty that soon the photographer friends will walk these lands again an in each lens there will be an image worthy of administration.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon