CDR members of Unión de Reyes carry out balance

The Balance Assembly of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution met in Unión de Reyes, within the framework of the X Congress of the organization.

Fifty-eight delegates exercised their right to vote to elect the Executive Secretariat that will accompany the cederistas for the next 5 years in the municipality.

The 25-year-old Yohan Avascal Plascencia was re-elected as the municipal coordinator, and the other proposals for leadership candidates were approved.

Representatives of the 579 CDR of the southwestern municipality of Matanzas discussed the challenges facing the organization.

The importance of achieving greater participation of the people in the economic, political and social programs with the strengthening of the mechanisms of convocation and mobilization transcended in the debate.

For the elected leadership, work on cadre politics is a priority, to train new grassroots leaders, and it was called to take the work of the communities to digital networks.

They also emphasized the need to reactivate popular revolutionary surveillance systems, a practice that prevents such recurring crimes in the area as the theft and slaughter of cattle. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon