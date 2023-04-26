Diabetic patient care center reopened in Matanzas

The Diabetic Patient Care Center was reopened in the municipality of Matanzas, which will attend a weekly average of twenty patients, who will be provided with guidance and advice so that they can satisfactorily face their health condition.

The first secretary of the Party in Matanzas, Susely Morfa González, along with Governor Mario Sabines Lorenzo, attended the reopening ceremony of the medical facility, completely renovated to comply with the National Program for the care of patients with this disease.

Luis Wong, provincial director of Health, declared that outpatient admissions will be treated by a wide number of specialties, such as endocrinology, ophthalmology, nephrology, cardiology, angiology, nephrology and dermatology, among other branches, and will receive psychological and nutritional support.

The territories surrounding Unión de Reyes and Limonar will also be able to receive care from the center, located in the Playa Popular Council, which was affected as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Diabetes mellitus is a serious and chronic condition that occurs when a person’s blood glucose levels are high, and Matanzas ranks third in the prevalence of the disease in the country. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon