Ramón López Peña Colombian workshop diversifies its production

The workers of the Ramón López Peña Workshop, in the municipality of Colón, belonging to the Subsidiary Company of Talleres Agropecuarios Matanzas, are in charge of repairing and restoring mechanical production in the agricultural system.

Among them, details Lázaro Hernández Vasconcelos, head of the workshop, including the repair of plows, harrows, mowers, planters and potato harvesters, to which is added the installation of 292 refrigerated thermos for the conservation of milk in the province , lathe work and tractor maintenance.

To their objectives they add alternative productions, such as the manufacture from recycled materials of screws, charcoal burners, tanks for the transfer of liquefied gas, mandarrias, hammers and spare parts and accessories for hydraulic systems.

Other services include the productive chain with new economic actors, such as the medium-sized company Viera y Carrión, to which the workshop rents one of the premises for the production of blocks and at the same time receives the product for the construction actions of the entity.

The Subsidiary Company of Agricultural Workshops to which the Ramón López Peña Workshop belongs will receive, for the fourth consecutive year, the condition of Colectivo Vanguardia Nacional in the framework of the activities for May Day. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon