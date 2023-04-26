Computerization is promoted in the Youth Computer Clubs

The computer and electronics Youth Club network in the municipality of Matanzas is linked to institutions such as the Science and Technology Park of the province and the universities, with the aim of promoting knowledge of new technologies in the population of Matanzas.

Six centers throughout the territory of Yumurá work to provide machine time, computer rental, license and Segurmática antivirus services from seven in the morning to seven at night throughout the week.

They also give training courses for professionals from the state and non-state sector, with the aim of achieving a better management of the tools of the new computing and telecommunications techniques.

From each center, through circles of interest, they encourage knowledge about Information Technology and Communications (ICTs) in schools, grandparents’ homes and in people with disabilities.

As for the circles of interest linked to children with special talent, they approach schools or Palaces of Pioneers, as well as children with disabilities and grandparents’ houses, to establish a connection with those interested in learning more about the new technologies.

On Sundays they also hold game tournaments and conferences, and maintain links with the digital Anime project on the last Sundays of each month at the Joven Club near the René Fraga park, which has been widely accepted among children and adolescents because they learn to create the software and meet and imitate the characters in each game.

At this time, the specialists of each center are preparing to give training courses on the management of the new electronic gateways with the Transfermovil, Enzona and Tiket applications, with the aim of achieving the digital development of the institutions.

Despite the limitations with the equipment, summer courses for children and adolescents are being organized. Conferences, workshops and competitions to promote in them the knowledge of new technologies and the care of the environment that surrounds them, are part of the options offered by the municipal Youth Club group for the summer season. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon