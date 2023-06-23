X Assembly of the CDR Congress is held in Cárdenas

Strengthening the tasks at the base was the focus of the 10th CDR Municipal Assembly in Cárdenas.

The nearly 100 delegates highlighted the importance of the CDR guard as the essence of the mass organization born to defend the revolution from the neighborhood.

The interventions also called for promoting history and strengthening ideological work as tools to confront the media war unleashed against the country.

Outstanding Cedristas were recognized in the day in which the direction of the organization was also elected in the municipality where Oscar Barroso was ratified as Coordinator.

The 10th Congress of the CDR Assembly in Cárdenas was attended by the Member of the Provincial Bureau of the Party Ramón Gómez Medina, the Vice National Coordinator of the CDR Vladimir Sauri Bermúdez as well as the highest authorities of the Party and Government of the Territory

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon