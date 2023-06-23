Open Doors at the University of Matanzas

Tomorrow, Saturday, June 24, the University of Matanzas will develop the Open Doors activity, a space through which information is provided on the undergraduate programs to which students can have access, with the purpose of bringing them closer to the profiles of the careers and senior technicians.

This initiative is part of the broad strategy implemented by the educational institution together with the municipal university campuses, aimed at strengthening vocational training and professional orientation in the different pre-university schools of the province.

On this occasion, the space will be aimed at students and family members, who will be able to dialogue with managers, faculty and students of Higher Education. They will also be able to learn about topics of interest such as the professional model, the profile of the graduate, the functions that can be assumed and the spheres of action.

They will also have the opportunity to learn about the certification levels that the institution has and some of its scientific results, and to exchange with leaders and heads of study centers.

“The first thing is that they see us as their future university, that they know that here they can find that city of knowledge, which is not a slogan, because it also responds to the neighborhood,” said Yanli Rodríguez Veiguela, vice chancellor.

At the same time, a debate forum will be held on Admission to Higher Education to promote exchange and answer questions or concerns. Access will be made from the official page of the University of Matanzas. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon