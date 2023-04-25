World Immunization Week is developed

With the objective of promote the vaccination in pursuit of eradicating deadly diseases, from April 24 to 30, World Immunization Week is celebrated.

Vaccines are biological compounds made from microorganisms such as viruses or bacteria. When these enter the body, they cause the body to generate antibodies that protect it against future infections.

Vaccination has saved millions of lives and eradicated serious diseases such as smallpox, polio, rubella, and measles.

Currently, statistics declare the existence of more than 19 million children with deficiencies in their vaccination process, which increases the risk of contracting deadly diseases.

For this reason, the World Health Organization considered that the best way to celebrate the day is to extend immunization campaigns in urban, rural, border areas and indigenous populations. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon