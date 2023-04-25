During the encounter that take today in the social house of the Writer Union an Artist of Cuba (UNEAC) on this city, members of theSpiral Dance spoke with the prominent French choreographer and dancer Alexis Jestin about art as a reflection of experiences and everyday life.

The space that takes up the gathering Por la memoria, Rompiendo la Inertia, allowed an approach to the work of the renowned creator, whom Liliam Padrón, director of the host group, described as a dear friend who with his honesty and kindness creates an authentic process.

With vast international experience, the also artistic director of UNDERDOG Project, assured that despite the distances that may separate the different regions of the world, dance has a universal language because it starts from the human and from what they can feel.

According to Jestin, his work is aimed at artistically recreating the experiences of each dancer, with proper bodily manipulation, the movements narrate their stories, and despite the existence of a common base, each process is unique, «it is not about systematically reproducing what himself,» he pointed out.

For the author of the work “Foreing Quest”, the projection of his show is totally cinematographic, “I think of my choreography as a film, with a less precise script than that of the seventh art but which plays a prominent role with dance”.

In the exchange, the experience of Junior Harris Castillo, a member of the Danza Espiral group, when working with Alexis Jestin during the assembly of the work that can be seen in the performances on April 29 and 30 at the Sauto Theater, National Monument, transcended. .

“My movements exemplify the feeling of black people who have suffered rejection at times and I also worked on diseases, based on expressions to show the pain that a friend who died from Covid-19 and who had problems could feel. cardiovascular diseases”, explained Harris Castillo.

With the invitation to celebrate the day of the dance and with words of deep affection, Alexis Jestin thanked the reception of this group, which he named as a family and with which he looks forward to collaborating on other occasions. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon