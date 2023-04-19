They carry out voluntary work for the 62 years of the Party

On the occasion of the 62nd anniversary of the creation of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), of the upcoming May Day and the victory of Playa Girón, members of the municipal Committee of the Party and the Central de Trabajadores de Cuba (CTC) in Matanzas held a volunteer work day.

Representatives of the Municipal Directorate of Labor, the Union of Young Communists (UJC), Community Services, the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC), the National Association of Small Farmers (ANAP) and other entities of the territory carried out dissimilar tasks in the health organoponics.

A large number of centers are supplied from this organoponic, such as nursery schools, basic secondary schools, primary schools and the Faculty of Medical Sciences itself, hence it was chosen to receive volunteer work.

After the work was completed, in the presence of the highest political authorities in the municipality, a group of workers was awarded, and to the sound of the song Cuba va, performed by the artist Ofreidy Águila Cedeño, the day concluded. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon