Young people take part in a bicycle ride in greeting to the anniversary of the Victory of Girón

Since the early hours of this Tuesday, dozens of young people are taking part in a bicycle ride that started from Jagüey Grande to the Ciénaga de Zapata, motivated by the 62nd anniversary of the Victory of Playa Girón.

The group of young people stopped at the FAR Command Museum, in the town of Australia, where they recalled the events of April 1961 and the accurate direction of Fidel Castro from this historic site.

The Union of Young Communists (UJC) commemorates this event every year with dissimilar activities, which have included volunteer work, meetings with combatants and tributes in educational centers in Jagüey.

Once they arrive in the swamp lands, the UJC troop will participate on April 19 in the provincial event for the anniversary, in which they will share with combatants, workers and residents of the south of Matanzas.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon