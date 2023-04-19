The CTC honors prominent trade unionists from Matanzas

As part of the activities for the celebration of May Day, a hundred workers came to the central Parque de la Libertad, in the city of Matanzas, to honor 26 young people with outstanding results at work.

The Central de Trabajadores de Cuba recognized labor groups, participants in the search tasks for the four people trapped after the collapse of one of the side walls of the chimney of the Antonio Guiteras Holmes Thermoelectric Plant, last Friday, April 7.

A significant moment was the delivery, for the second consecutive year, of the condition of National Vanguard to the Universal Product Trading Company and the El Palacio Basic Business Unit.

The general secretary of the National Union of Trade, Gastronomy and Services Workers, Pedro Victor Simón, recognized the performance of the trade unionists and urged them to continue their efforts to provide satisfactory services to the population.

The people of Matanzas prepare the conditions for this May Day to parade through the streets, avenues and squares with the slogan To the homeland, hands and heart. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon