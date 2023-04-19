Vigia Edition summons a working day of poetry and narrative

Vigia Edition invite to celebrate the 38 anniversary with a working day of poetry and narrative that includetalks, exhibitions, live plastic actions and reading of texts.

On April 25, the day of its anniversary, exhibitions will be inaugurated at the Gener y Del Monte Provincial Library and at the Pedagogical Information and Documentation Center.

The artist Adrián Gómez Sancho will perform live monotypes for the day on the 27th. The premiere of an exhibition of unique copies is also expected, and the young writer Erián Peña Pupo will read his poetry and receive his diploma as the winner of the America Bobia poetry in its 2021 edition.

Added to the readings on the 28th are the writers Héctor Rivero, Pablo G. Lleonart and Luis Enrique Mirambert, accompanied by students from the Professional School of Arts in the city of Matanzas, who will present a plastic action.

Finally, on April 29, the young narrator Hanoy González will merge the performance of a live plastic action with the trade of the barbershop: he will cut the hair of all the passersby who wish to participate in the experience, while other artists will make monotypes, drawings and nibs. (ALH)



