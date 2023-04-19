The Communist Party of Cuba turns 62

The Provincial School of the José Smith Comas Party, in Matanzas, hosted an act for the 62nd anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Cuba, with cultural numbers of music and declamation.

The member of the Central Committee and first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in Matanzas, Susely Morfa González, thanked the Party workers for their daily effort even in the most difficult moments experienced in the country, and the highest authorities of the political organization in the province recognized the trajectory of workers with 5 and up to 45 years in the entity.

During the activity, various political and mass organizations recognized the work of the organization that Fidel described as «the soul of the Revolution», and the Union of Young Communists, the Central de Trabajadores de Cuba, the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution and the Federation of Cuban Women.

On April 16, 1961, during the burial of the victims of the bombing of several Cuban air bases perpetrated by the United States government, Fidel declared the socialist character of the Cuban Revolution, hours before leaving for Playa Girón, where the Cubans achieved , after the mercenary invasion of Playa Girón, the first great victory against Yankee imperialism in Latin America. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon