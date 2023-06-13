Caida en Combate de José Martí

Varadero beach sector was recognized as the best in Latin America

A statement from the Spanish hotel chain Meliá informed today that international agencies recognized the beach sector of Varadero, in Cuba, as the best in Latin America.

The selection was coordinated by the International Center for Training in Beach Management and Certification (Cifplayas), based in Panama, and the Federal University of Rio Grande (Brazil).

The ranking was prepared by 28 experts from various countries. To do so, managers and academics considered a conceptual-methodological framework where each beach was analyzed according to four dimensions: protection, conservation, recreation, and health.

According to these parameters – broken down into carefully evaluated indicators – the beach next to Meliá Internacional Varadero obtained a score of 98 out of 100.

Aspects such as safety, scenic value, water and sand quality, coastline stability and low episodic pollution reached their maximum value in this case.

The area is described as spectacular and extensive, with white sands and transparent blue waters, emblematic for its tourist use and its high level of management, integrated into the Cifplayas study, which is available on the website https://www.cifplayas. org.

