Worker from Matanzas contribute to the food sovereignty

During three Sunday workers of all sector in Matanzas realized journalist of voluntary work in the organoponic La dignidad, of the municipal seat, with the aim of supporting the recovery of its productive areas.

According to the Director of the UEB Granja Urbana Matanzas Alfredo Santana, this organopónico had been experiencing instability in production for almost ten months due to the breakage of a transformer. With the recovery of electrical service approximately fifteen days ago, 130 of the 168 existing flowerbeds exhibited the new products.

The garlic, leeks, beans, okra, spinach and other vegetables and legumes that are grown in the demarcation are destined to supply the population of the Reynold García Popular Council and other social consumption.

This organopónico has the particularity of being the largest in the territory, and from it approximately 8 tons of food can be obtained each month.

The La Dignidad organoponic group holds the Triple Excellence distinction granted by the National Urban Agriculture Group and is a benchmark in the province in the use of organic fertilizers and biological products to ensure the quality of crops and environmental protection.

Translated by Casterman Median de Leon