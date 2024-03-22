“University” Cafeteria

¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada! (Votos: 0 Promedio: 0 )

Well yes, the good things must be highlighted, since the new option of filling your stomach a little at university, with food at a lower price than what is purchased in other settings, did not fall by chance, nor is it a divine commandment. It is the result of a demand from the university community and especially from young people who asked that places emerge in the academy that allow their pockets to at least breathe a little.

This commitment emerged from meetings held with party and government authorities and has begun to materialize through the Gastronomy Base Unit “Los Universitarios”.

With Armando Rodríguez (El Pichi), his manager, Antonio Rodríguez, the Administrator of the establishment and Roberto Salgado, Economic;I have had the opportunity to talk and they have even allowed me to observe where and how they prepare the food;I also learned from them about their aspirations to incorporate all the equipment and personnel to make sweets on the premises, about the barbecue they intend to set up, and about their intention to provide a service 24 hours a day.

The premises have been visited by many of the institution’s directors who have expressed their absolute support to help in whatever is necessary to ensure its correct functioning.

Since it opened its doors a few days ago, there is satisfaction among the majority of diners, both those who make their first foray and others who repeat their visit and become regular customers.

From them I have heard very popular and chatty expressions such as “a new broom always sweeps well” “a full belly with a happy heart” or this one about “an open stomach has no ears” which is by Jean de la Fontaine, but in all of them the desire is breathed that lasts over time and that the offers expand, although you like me know that maintaining the service and its perfection will have a lot to do with the power of management, commitment and love that is put into things. (ALH))

