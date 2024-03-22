Aniversario 65 de la Revolución Cubana

They perform complex neurological surgery on a pediatric patient

A neurosurgery team from the Comandante Faustino Pérez Provincial Clinical Surgical Hospital performed a complex surgery to remove a tumor from a pediatric patient.

The procedure, which lasted eight hours, was difficult due to the approach used to access the tumor, known as telovelar, but it provided greater benefits for the patient.

The diagnosis of the condition was made together with imaging specialists from the medical institution.

According to the official page of the Faustino Pérez Hospital on the social network Facebook, the transoperative and postoperative process went satisfactorily. The patient is recovering favorably at the Eliseo Noel Caamaño Pediatric Hospital. (ALH)

