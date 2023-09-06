Triolet, Cuban pharmacopoeia and surrounding tourism

Tourism in Cuba offers many modalities, among which nature and adventures stand out, although today others related to history and culture are gaining momentum for the enjoyment of those interested in these topics.

That is the case of sites that show works or customs of yesteryear, one of them is located in a pharmacy in the western province of Matanzas that arouses interest for visitors, after enjoying themselves on the marvelous beach of the nearby resort of Varadero.

There the pieces reflect past eras with pieces, styles and moments, in a museum dedicated to the pharmacopoeia, the Triolet.

Currently, it preserves all the original furniture and buildings and is the only French apothecary from the late 19th century that is preserved in the world in its original form, characterized by eclecticism in its construction.

The Pharmaceutical Museum of Matanzas is part of the surroundings of the Second Plaza de Armas which, built as an apothecary and inaugurated in 1882 and owned by Dr. Ernesto Triolet, remained in operation until January 16, 1964.

It reopened its doors as the first pharmaceutical museum in Latin America and the Caribbean on May 1, 1964.

This place has Degree of Protection I and was declared a National Monument on November 20, 2007.

The Museum preserves the atmosphere of that 19th century apothecary, thanks to the fact that its original shelves, bottles, utensils, books and instruments still remain in the same place chosen by its founders more than 100 years ago.

Triolet, of French origin, obtained the title of Doctor of Pharmacy in 1860 and revalidated his degree at the University of Havana on January 10, 1866, after arriving in the Antillean nation invited by Dr. Juan Fermín de Figueroa, then King from Boticas de Cuba, whom he met in Paris.

From Varadero to Triolet

The most important Cuban resort, Varadero, also in Matanzas, appears today among the main headlines of media specialized in tourism, not only in the Caribbean, but in a good part of the world.

This novelty is supported by the selection as the venue for various meetings of the travel industry, on several occasions the setting for the International Tourism Fair of Cuba (FITCuba).

It is a wonderful beach, located about 140 kilometers east of Havana, the Cuban capital, and about 40 from the main city of Matanzas.

Privileged for its values ​​of beach, sun and sand, from Varadero you can enjoy other offers such as the Slave Route, the Yurumí Valley or the Ciénaga de Zapata.

In total, the province has 60 hotels. Of that housing plant, 48 percent is a Five Star category; 38, four stars, and 14, three.

97 percent of these hotels work under the All-inclusive modality. The province’s tourism growth is five percent each year, since 1990, with a hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic (2020, 2021).

The relationship of the spa with the theme of the pharmacopoeia museum is given in the high frequency with which vacationers staying in Varadero visit Triolet.

Varadero has an international airport (Juan Gualberto Gómez), two marinas, a convention center, an international clinic, a hemodialysis center, another quality of life center, galleries, artisan squares, a dance academy, more than 40 restaurants and 12 nightclubs. among others

Hence, it is the main tourism offer in Matanzas and one of the most important poles in Cuba for those who choose a recreational and beach destination. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon