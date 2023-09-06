Coming soon Varadero Gourmet Festival

The thirteenth edition of the Varadero Gourmet International Festival will be dedicated to the safeguarding of Cuban Creole food.

The event will take place at the Plaza América Convention Center from September 20 to 23. This festival is held every year and constitutes an opportunity for Cuban and foreign enterprises and representations to exhibit products that today support the services of the main sun and beach destination in Cuba.

Cuban Creole food, the nation’s cultural heritage, will be the center of the Varadero Gourmet Festival; a contest that in the midst of complexities will demonstrate the talent and will of those who work and live in Cuba, a unique land, for its beaches and its people. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon