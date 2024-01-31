They celebrate the 85th anniversary of the Central Workers of Cuba

¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada! (Votos: 0 Promedio: 0 )

As part of the celebrations for the 85th birthday of the Cuban Workers’ Union (CTC), in Matanzas the medal for the eight and a half decades of the organization was awarded to union leaders with an outstanding career, especially to the Labor Hero of the Republic of Cuba Eduardo Calero Ramos.

Likewise, labor groups in the province with sustained work in the services sector received the CTC plaque on this anniversary.

During the provincial ceremony, the member of the Central Committee and first secretary of the Party in Matanzas Susely Morfa González and the vice-governor Marieta Poey Zamora delivered the 85th anniversary flag of the organization to eight prominent centers, including Constructora Militar #4, headquarters of the celebration.

The space facilitated the reading of the Call for the twenty-second National Congress of Cuban trade unionists, which will have its final sessions in April 2025.

As faithful followers of the eternal leader of the Cuban workers, Lázaro Peña, Matanzas embraces this anniversary as one of the three outstanding provinces in the country, selected during the national ceremony for the 85th anniversary of the founding of the CTC that took place on December 28. January in the province of Santiago de Cuba. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon