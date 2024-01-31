New professionals in Medical Sciences graduate in Cárdenas

¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada! (Votos: 0 Promedio: 0 )

Public health in Cárdenas received an important reinforcement with the graduation of around 80 young people who completed their studies in Medicine, Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing and Technical Careers.

On the day before political leaders, teachers and family members, the new professionals received their titles with which they enter the important army of white coats that Cuba has to respond to the universal coverage of the system and the international commitments of medical collaboration.

A significant moment was the recognition of graduates who stood out during the training period. Among them are those who received gold titles for their effort and dedication. They also entertained those who make up the Mario Muñoz advanced movement where avant-garde students gather. They also rewarded outstanding students in teaching, sports, social impact tasks and best student assistant. Graduate Claudia Arteaga del Fon was awarded the Scientific Merit Award for satisfactory results in the area of science and technological innovation. Conditions that, together with her general results, made her a more well-rounded student. She was the young doctor who read the graduates’ oath.

The graduation of the Gabriela Arias Medical Sciences Branch, in Cárdenas, was dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the revolution, the 171st anniversary of the birth of José Martí and the 40 years of the creation of the family doctor and nurse program devised by Fidel. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon