ANCI will hold its Balance Sheet Assembly

To review the results of its management from 2022 to 2023, approve the projections for the next period and elect its leaders, the National Association of the Blind of Cuba (Anci), in Cárdenas, will hold its Balance Sheet Assembly on February 6, at 10:00 am.

In the theater of the municipal headquarters of the Communist Party of Cuba, the participants, representing the associates organized in grassroots structures, together with the institutions, companies and invited organizations, will listen to the approaches and concerns of those who intervene in the debate to give them

In this context, the main lines of work of the Association will be presented, consisting of: Comprehensive rehabilitation, employment, education, personalized attention to children, young people, older adults and deafblind people, together with sports, recreation, artistic and literary culture., reading and writing in Braille, computing, commemoration of historical dates and the work of raising awareness among the population.

The branch of the Municipality chaired by Guillermo Morales, brings together people with visual disabilities (blind and low vision) who, with the unconditional support of the Cuban socialist State, supports them in the effort to promote everything that can contribute to their full rehabilitation and social integration. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon