The moving of Fidel

Six years ago, the wind of November flies you away. That night, still without accept the news, i understated there is mans that do not die, there is mans that multiplies, that adheres to million and start to be called village.

A question was enough to find you: ¿Were is Fidel? minutes later, i could see you in the teacher that educate with love, in the doctor that save until the exhaustion, in the farmer that sowing the future, in the verse of a poet without name, in the painting of one primary school.

The question come back to me: ¿Were is Fidel? immediately you shows every were, in the prize of a humble athlete, in the Carilda song, in the music of Sabori, in the heart of the grateful, in the fare fight of the people oppressed of America, in the history that absolve him.

Yes, that is true, there is mans that do not leave, there are those left for stay for ever those how guide with their example, those how educate with their legacy, those how trace the course of the victory, those how makes us proud and those that still after invisible, now how rise their hands and defend without vacillation their flag.

That November night i accepted your moving, but never your death. Now you lives in 11 million of life, now i find you in every steps, you are the present and the future, you are the answer and the not question, you are Cuba, Fidel, you are Cuba. (ALH)

Yaudel Rodriguez Vento

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon