Buildings in red in the International Day of the elimination of the violence against the woman

The governmental building of Italy dawn illuminated with red lights in commemoration of the International day of the elimination of the violence against the woman.

In Rome, the Headquarters of the Presidential of the minister council shows names of victim of this violence that, according to dates of the digital page of the La Gazzetta del Mezzogiornio diary until the last November, 20 of this year in this European nation occurred 104 femicide.

In Italy the most of the murdered woman in this 2022 lost their life in a affect context or familiar, murdered by their actual or last couple. The victim died stabbed, victims of fire guns or fiend the death by beatings.

The international Day of the elimination of the violence against the woman happens every year as a form of complaint were feminist association summon to mobilization and activities of awareness with the purpose of vindicate the fight.

The origins of this day go back to 1981, were militias and activist in favor of the right of the woman threw their protest against the violence of gen, to honor The Mirabal Sister, who was finalized in triple murdered in the years 60, and officialized by the organization of the Unite Nation in the year 2000.(ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon