Sport was present at the Matanzas Book Fair

As is customary every year, the Matanzas Book Fair dedicated space to sports and the presentation of materials on this theme.

Judo and its dawn in the province was the central theme of the 2023 fair edition. The historian and museologist Olga Lidia González Monguía presented the progress of a copy in the process of being completed on this topic.

The book represent a compendium of notes about the beginning of the legendary martial art in Matanzas, besides of include a chronology of facts and index onomastic with it max exponents.

From the gallery El Peregrino from the Narvaez walk coaches and athletes of this sport came together, who reflected part of the legacy of Judo from Yumurino.

The site was propitious for the exchange of other texts such as “Huelga, Estrella fugaz”, authored by the writer Osvaldo Rojas Garay. Rigoberto Rosique and Evelio Hernández, iconic figures of baseball from Matanzas, shared memories of one of the best pitchers in Cuban baseball.

Sports texts also arrived at the Book Fair in Matanzas as an indelible sample between history, tradition and culture. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon