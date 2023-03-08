Respond April editorial by error impression

Based on the number of calls from people from Matanzas made to the Abril Publishing House for having acquired the book Chamaquili and the pandemic with printing defects at the Fair in that territory, since it had ten blank pages (from 16 to 26 ), we communicate that the printing company, responsible for printing the books, has reprinted the same amount of them and has sent them to Matanzas territory so that all the people who bought it can be exchanged.

Anyone who has acquired the book under these conditions can go from today and from now on, between the hours of 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM, to the Provincial Book and Literature Center located at Calle: Santa Rita between Unión and Glorieta. versailles. Matanzas.

The people must take the defective tittle to that make the return. Under any concept the books that just to being send to Matanzas could be sell; all are for changed.

Besides the Editorial House is not the responsible of the impression of the book, its is out with our editorial seal and we watch for arrive to the public with the quality require. For that that before any irregularity that its present with this or others April books, please to call to the Sub direction Commercial on working hours, to the numbers 78624338 or 78624359. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon