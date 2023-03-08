From May 28 to June 2, the Plaza America Convention Center will host the First International Congress about Teenagers and Childhood “Growing to the Future”.

Convened by the Center for Youth Studies, it will feature international and national guests from renowned work in favor of children and adolescents such as Mónica Borile, from Argentina; María Isabel Domínguez, Silvia Navarro, Roxanne Castellanos and Francisca Cruz and Ivan Barreto, from Cuba.



The theme axes of the event will be focus on analyzed the protect environment and construction of the peace, the integral political to the attention to the teenagers and the childhood, (health, education, culture, sport and others) the virtual stages, the violence, the game and the recreation activity, the participation and inclusion and social prevention.

Refer the Organizer Commit that the activities and frame on the celebration by the Day of the International Game and the Day of the International Childhood.

The First International Congers about Childhood and Teenagers «Growing to the Future» will be a space to share perspectives, experiences and challenges on the participation, attention and the safekeeping of the kids and teenagers from the areas of the scientific duty, the creation and the services. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon