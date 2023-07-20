Provincial act for the end of the 2022-2023 school year in Jagüey Grande

The provincial act for the end of the 2022-2023 school year in Matanzas was held at the Alberto Medina González Educational Institution, belonging to the municipality of Jagüey Grande.

Dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the assaults on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks, the meeting highlighted the work of educators and prominent centers in Jagüey, who were awarded, among others, the Distinction for Cuban Education, the status of Martian Collectives, the 26 by 26 Seal and the 60th Anniversary Seal of the Education, Science and Sports Union.

Similarly, the Provincial Directorate of Education granted special recognition to the Alberto Medina González Polytechnic Center, for the results achieved during the course that has just concluded.

The event was chaired by Yosvenis Verdial Castellanos, member of the Executive Bureau of the Provincial Party Committee; Iván Martínez Izquierdo, first secretary of the Party in Jagüey Grande and Edilberto Casanova, provincial director of Education. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon