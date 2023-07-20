José Luis Dubrocq pre-university graduates from Matanzas with more than 300 students

The urban high school Jose Luis Dubrocq Sardiñas, from Matanzas, celebrated his twelfth grade graduation of the 2020-2023 generation.

More than 300 students received their bachelor’s degree at the Sauto Theater, a National Monument, together with teachers, family members and guests.

The activity included the delivery of awards to the most outstanding students in extracurricular sports and cultural activities and to the most comprehensive of each group, after an emotional characterization by each of their teachers.

Several students and professors of this emblematic Matanzas educational institution enlivened the gala with cultural numbers.

The young Lía Arencibia Pérez was selected as the most comprehensive student of the graduation and was responsible for reading the oath of graduates for her classmates. (ALH)

