Aniversario 330 de la Ciudad de Matanzas
Exif_JPEG_420

José Luis Dubrocq pre-university graduates from Matanzas with more than 300 students

Anylisec Grau Boffill 3 horas ago English Deja un comentarios 57 Vistas

The urban high school Jose Luis Dubrocq Sardiñas, from Matanzas, celebrated his twelfth grade graduation of the 2020-2023 generation.

More than 300 students received their bachelor’s degree at the Sauto Theater, a National Monument, together with teachers, family members and guests.

The activity included the delivery of awards to the most outstanding students in extracurricular sports and cultural activities and to the most comprehensive of each group, after an emotional characterization by each of their teachers.

Several students and professors of this emblematic Matanzas educational institution enlivened the gala with cultural numbers.

The young Lía Arencibia Pérez was selected as the most comprehensive student of the graduation and was responsible for reading the oath of graduates for her classmates. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

Post Views: 61

Etiquetas

Acerca Anylisec Grau Boffill

Cubana, feminista, de izquierdas, periodista. Viviendo en gerundio.

Le puede interesar

Records of maximum temperatures for the month of July in areas of Matanzas

The month of July classifies as one of the warmest in recent times in the …

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

TV Yumurí en Telegram
Desarrollado en WordPress | Diseñado por TV Yumurí
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved