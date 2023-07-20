Magaly Bernal, echoes of a farewell

The sad news paralyzes the dial like an ambush of pain. The old radio no longer has the strength to simulate the sound of words. The cabin remains silent to dictate the tribute. That music from her beginnings, which opened her to the radio world, is repeated to close the cycle of a life full of glory.

The microphone this time nobody kisses it with her voice, because she leaves to the immensity. All the flowers, hugs and memories shake each space before the farewell.

Magaly Bernal has died after a struggle for existence and immortality as a teacher and friend. Matanzas radio cries at those sounds from the announcer, actress, director and screenwriter. The National Radio Award that dignified the work of the station of your heart shines in each studio where with all histrionics left colleagues and radio listeners speechless.

His voice was unmistakable. Sweet, melodious, cheerful, daring and captivating. He always felt like an artist and Cuban radio confirmed it. Aunt Magalys, grandmother Tita, Tintineo the güije, María Candela, captivate in each script. The dramatic group of the Provincial Radio Network in Matanzas and the theater applaud the artist.

Today many remember our Magaly Bernal Hernández: the humorous way of facing her days, her strong and accurate word. The archives rescue the thousands of programs that he caressed with his voice and disguise with melodies the girl that he always carried inside.

Today those who love the radio and gravitate to its space shed tears for the absence of whom the flowers perfume, this day and for eternity, with a goodbye.

Before my eyes and the last memories Magaly says goodbye as always: flirtatious, funny, conceited, but although life does not paint them that way, it is very sad to outline the farewell.

For more than 50 years, she enrolled in the world of radio and sat us down to listen to her. The same woman who made us laugh and cry, the teacher who taught us to love the radio, the enamored announcer, the inveterate actress, the strong and complete director.

For a long time she, Yes Magaly Bernal, is and will be sound to see… (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon