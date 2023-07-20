For greater rigor in price control in Matanzas

In order to increase control over the prices of agricultural products in the province of Matanzas, fines are applied to offenders, forced sales, surprise counts of livestock, and confiscations.

The Crime Confrontation Group together with the Party and the Government channel the actions of the Inspection Directorate, National Revolutionary Police, Prosecutor’s Office, Finance and Prices, Agriculture and Commerce and Gastronomy.

Susely Morfa González, first secretary of the Party in Matanzas, urged to reinforce control over each hectare of planted land, the contracting and destination of the products to reduce prices.

In the productive bases, meetings are held to find out the limitations and progress in fulfilling the commitments and the need to eliminate intermediaries to benefit both the farmer and the consumer is discussed. (ALH)

