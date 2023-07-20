The month of July classifies as one of the warmest in recent times in the province of Matanzas, according to reports from the Provincial Meteorology Center.

The specialist in applied climatology, Isabel González Cepero, comments that due to this situation several historical records of maximum temperatures have been broken, as is the case of Varadero with 35.1 degrees Celsius. The Colón and Jagüey Grande meteorological stations also reported higher than average temperatures for this time of year.

Science investigates the causes of this weather situation and allows forecasting the behavior of the following months, with the support of specialists, the network of weather stations and new technologies. Working together allows them to issue accurate assessments that help understand changes in the behavior of maximum and minimum temperatures, rainfall, relative humidity, and winds.

González Cepero adds that the applied meteorology group receives all the data collected by the personnel of the 7 stations that the province has, which are then entered into a computer program for storage and subsequent tabulation. In the case of monitoring the records, it is done daily to be able to compare with the values ​​recorded up to now.

Climate change has generated in recent times the elevation of maximum and minimum temperatures in many geographical areas and with it irreversible damage to the planet and its living beings. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon