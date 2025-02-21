Salsa Festival kicks off today in Cuba

The ninth edition of the Salsa Festival in Cuba begins today with a live concert by the popular orchestra Adalberto Álvarez y su son at the Memories Miramar hotel in this capital.

With the participation of the main popular dance music orchestras in the country and foreign guests, the event has planned dance workshops, DJ presentations, a tour of Old Havana, after-party sessions and concerts.

The event, which will run until next Sunday, will have as its main venue the Club 500 in the Cuban capital (12th Street between Calzada and 3rd Vedado).

Maykel Blanco, founder and president of the festival, announced in a meeting with the press that this edition will be on par with the previous ones, despite the complex economic situation facing the Caribbean island.

In addition to Adalberto Álvarez y su Son, the national artists and groups will include Septeto Santiaguero, Eduardo Sandoval, Manolito Simonet y Su Trabuco, Issac Delgado, Alexander Abreu and Havana D’Primera, Haila María Mompié, Manolín “El Médico de la Salsa”, and Los Van Van.

Meanwhile, Pedrito Martínez, Brunella Torpoco, Yan Collazo and Belen Gal will come from the United States, Peru, Puerto Rico and Argentina, respectively.

This year’s edition will host exchanges of knowledge in the communities of the Cuban capital and with students of artistic education.

According to the artistic director of the event, Edith Massola, there will be four concerts each day, as well as meetings with DJs, dancers and the general public, who are grateful for the celebration of one of the most important events dedicated to Cuban popular music. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

