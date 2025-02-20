English

Matanzas at the doors of the FotoNaratón 2025

Por Redacción TV Yumurí

The city of Matanzas will once again host the Fotonaratón (2025), the most popular photography event in Latin America.

Organized by the Matanzas Photographers Club and convened by the Los Fotonautas Community, all photography lovers, whether professional or amateur, can participate in this event, without age limits.

According to the call, photographs can be taken with both cell phones and cameras. Fotonaratón will open its doors on February 23, in the Plaza de la Vigía, to those who know that the most unique stories can be told through the lens.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon
